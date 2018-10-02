Calum Worthy Joins Hulu's 'The Act' with Joey King

Calum Worthy is joining the cast of the upcoming Hulu anthology series The Act‘s first season.

The season is based on writer Michelle Dean‘s 2016 Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter to Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom to Be Murdered.”

The story follows “Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

Calum will be playing Nick, who Gypsy meets on a Christian dating website, according to Deadline. Their sweet love affair quickly turns into something darker.

The series just began production in Georgia.

Calum has previously starred in the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally and the Netflix series American Vandal.