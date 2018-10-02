Chris Hemsworth Feels 'Gross' About His Wealth, Says He Doesn't Want His Kids to 'Feel Like They're Privileged'

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about raising kids as a celebrity.

During a recent interview with GQ Australia, the 35-year-old actor opened earning a reported $31.5 million last year – and how it’s affected being a parent.

“I feel gross about it,” Chris said about wealth. “I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad’s help. I didn’t even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something.”

Chris and wife Elsa Pataky are parents to three children – India, 6, and 4-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan and they want their kids to grow up reaping the rewards of hard work.

“When I think about my kids, I don’t want them to miss that joy. Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things, Chris said. “I don’t want them to feel like they’re privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they’re special, that scares me because we grew up with no money.”