Tue, 02 October 2018 at 4:19 pm

Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable as Dick Cheney in 'Vice' - First Look Photos!

Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable as Dick Cheney in 'Vice' - First Look Photos!

Christian Bale looks unrecognizable as the former Vice President of the United States, Dick Cheney.

To play the role of the famed VP, Christian gained some weight and explained what it was like to do so.

If you’re wondering, Christian lost a lot of weight this summer after gaining it for the film.

The movie features an all-star cast including Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Sam Rockwell as President Bush, Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller, and Tyler Perry as Colin Powell.

The movie hits theaters on December 21.
christian bale dick cheney vice 01
christian bale dick cheney vice 02

Credit: Greig Fraser / Annapurna ; Photos: Getty
