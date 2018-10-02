Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 10:13 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2018 - Top 11 Contestants Revealed

Next Slide »

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2018 - Top 11 Contestants Revealed

Another week has gone by on Dancing With the Stars and the competition has been narrowed down to the Top 11 contestants.

The celebs each performed two dances this week and the scores from the two dances were combined with the audience votes from Monday night to determine which contestant would be eliminated.

WHO WENT HOME? Click here for this week’s spoilers!

The show will be going to a one-night a week schedule beginning on October 8. Make sure to vote if you want your favorite to stay!

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 11 celeb contestants for this season of Dancing with the Stars…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop