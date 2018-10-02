Elle Fanning Gushes About Working with Angelina Jolie: 'She's Amazing!'

Elle Fanning has now worked with Angelina Jolie on both Maleficent films, and she’s gushing about working with the actress, director, and humanitarian.

“We actually got very close on the second [movie]. Very close. She’s amazing!” Elle told People about working with Angelina.

“She does a lot and is very inspiring to work with. To see how she handles the business and also she’s the producer so to see that side of things, to see her with her producer hat on, I learned a lot,” she continued.

Elle will reprise her role as Princess Aurora, with Angelina in the title role, for Maleficent 2, in theaters in 2020.