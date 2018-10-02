Ellen DeGeneres Lies on Top of Justin Hartley While He's Planking (Video)

Justin Hartley makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing later today, and helped raise money for charity by planking for several minutes on the show!

The 41-year-old This Is Us star helped raise $10,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by planking and Ellen certainly didn’t make it easy on him!

First she put objects on his back and then she decided to lay on top of him to make the plank that much harder.

Click inside for more from Justin Hartley on The Ellen Show…

