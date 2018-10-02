Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 1:18 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Lies on Top of Justin Hartley While He's Planking (Video)

Ellen DeGeneres Lies on Top of Justin Hartley While He's Planking (Video)

Justin Hartley makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing later today, and helped raise money for charity by planking for several minutes on the show!

The 41-year-old This Is Us star helped raise $10,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by planking and Ellen certainly didn’t make it easy on him!

First she put objects on his back and then she decided to lay on top of him to make the plank that much harder.

Click inside for more from Justin Hartley on The Ellen Show…
Just Jared on Facebook
justin hartley ellen degeneres show 01
justin hartley ellen degeneres show 02
justin hartley ellen degeneres show 03
justin hartley ellen degeneres show 04
justin hartley ellen degeneres show 05

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Hartley, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop