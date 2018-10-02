Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 11:30 am

Get to Know 'Dancing With The Stars' Winner Jenna Johnson With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Jenna Johnson recently won Dancing With The Stars Season 26 with Adam Rippon – but there’s much more to her beyond the mirrorball trophy!

The 24-year-old dancer has a long history of impressive dance titles and TV appearances: she’s a five-time U.S. National Latin Champion, and was also a finalist on Season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance.

She’s also been a dancer on Dancing With The Stars for eight seasons, and she’s been out on the road on four of the Dancing With The Stars: Live! tours.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, while Dancing with the Stars Juniors premieres on October 7. You can catch Jenna on tour, which was just announced!

Here are 10 Fun Facts about Jenna:

