Get to Know 'Dancing With The Stars' Winner Jenna Johnson With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)
Jenna Johnson recently won Dancing With The Stars Season 26 with Adam Rippon – but there’s much more to her beyond the mirrorball trophy!
The 24-year-old dancer has a long history of impressive dance titles and TV appearances: she’s a five-time U.S. National Latin Champion, and was also a finalist on Season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance.
She’s also been a dancer on Dancing With The Stars for eight seasons, and she’s been out on the road on four of the Dancing With The Stars: Live! tours.
Dancing with the Stars airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, while Dancing with the Stars Juniors premieres on October 7. You can catch Jenna on tour, which was just announced!
Here are 10 Fun Facts about Jenna:
- 1. I want to be on broadway!!!! It’s been a dream of mine for a very long time. I really hope to have an opportunity to live out that dream in New York City.
- 2. I’ve never been camping. I’m actually a little terrified of it. Bugs and insects give me anxiety! I’m definitely down to try “glamping” though :)
- 3. I have an obsession with guacamole. I seriously could eat it at any time during the day. Especially when it’s full of garlic flavor…. omg!
- 4. I love anatomy. I’m enamored by the human body. I always wanted to be a doctor growing up! Mostly because whenever someone got hurt at school or dance, I wanted to be the first one on the scene. Even if it was bloody. Blood never freaked me out.
- 5. I have seven nieces and nephews… with another baby girl on the way. Being an aunt is the best thing that has ever happened to me.
- 6.I’m a sucker for a good love story. Whether it be a book, movie, or real life. When I see older couples holding hands I cry. My heart can’t take it because it’s so tender and beautiful!!
- 7. I’m in the process of learning Russian. It is sooooo hard to speak. I can understand it a lot better than I can speak it.
- 8. I can never leave the house without my eyebrows filled in. It’s basically just as important as brushing my teeth…. it’s a MUST!
- 9. I hate sushi. Weird textures make me gag. So the assortment of textures in sushi is a no go for me.
- 10. My own niece Hailey Bills is a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars Juniors and I get the honor of being her and her partner Tripp Palin’s dancing mentor. I can’t wait to spend time in the studio with Hailey!
