Get to Know 'Dancing With The Stars' Winner Jenna Johnson With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Jenna Johnson recently won Dancing With The Stars Season 26 with Adam Rippon – but there’s much more to her beyond the mirrorball trophy!

The 24-year-old dancer has a long history of impressive dance titles and TV appearances: she’s a five-time U.S. National Latin Champion, and was also a finalist on Season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance.

She’s also been a dancer on Dancing With The Stars for eight seasons, and she’s been out on the road on four of the Dancing With The Stars: Live! tours.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, while Dancing with the Stars Juniors premieres on October 7. You can catch Jenna on tour, which was just announced!

Here are 10 Fun Facts about Jenna: