Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 12:00 pm

Gisele Bundchen Gets Emotional Talking About Past Suicidal Thoughts (Video)

Gisele Bundchen Gets Emotional Talking About Past Suicidal Thoughts (Video)

Gisele Bundchen bravely opened up about contemplating suicide and battling anxiety in her 20s.

“That was definitely rock bottom for me,” the 38-year-old supermodel told GMA.

Gisele began tearing up when she recalled one incident at her apartment on the 9th floor. “It was like I was trapped and I couldn’t breathe, and even outside of my own balcony. And from that moment on, you know, I realized that my life needed to change,” she said.

Gisele underwent a lifestyle change and began doing meditation and yoga. She documents this and a lot more in her memoir “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”

Watch her interview below.
Photos: ABC
