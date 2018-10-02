Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 12:58 pm

Hailey Baldwin Looks Fit While Heading to the Hair Salon!

Hailey Baldwin is getting in some pampering!

The 21-year-old Drop The Mic host and model was spotted stopping by Nine Zero One hair salon on Monday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

Hailey looked fit, showing off her abs and legs as she headed out after getting a touch-up on her blonde locks.

Hailey recently visited a museum with fiance Justin Bieber, where he reportedly referred to her as his wife, further igniting rumors that they’ve already gotten married. See what they said!
hailey baldwin salon la october 2018 01
hailey baldwin salon la october 2018 02
hailey baldwin salon la october 2018 03
hailey baldwin salon la october 2018 04
hailey baldwin salon la october 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin

  • mahbelle

    got her lips done too judging from that trout pout.

  • mahbelle

    got her lips done too judging from that trout pout.