Jake Gyllenhaal Pens Tribute to Ryan Reynolds!

Jake Gyllenhaal is honoring Ryan Reynolds!

The 37-year-old Southpaw actor penned a tribute to the 41-year-old Deadpool actor for the latest issue of Variety.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

“I first met Ryan many years ago, and he struck me immediately as quick and warm and thoughtful, a gentleman in an era of foppish putzes, the unlikely love child of Mel Brooks and Dorothy Parker and Gary Cooper. He was also taller than me. Against my wishes, we became close friends,” he began his letter.

“For all of the effortlessness that Ryan projects, the man works tirelessly. He writes all night so he can be present for his kids and wife all day (and thanks to Aviation gin, he can pull off the latter). So often — too often — the wildly talented people of our world funnel the lion’s share of their energy into their work, but as good a writer and comedian as Ryan is, he is a better friend and father and husband. And that, for me, is the true mark of power.”

For the full tribute, head to Variety.com.