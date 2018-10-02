James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Pack on the PDA in WeHo!

James Franco and girlfriend Isabel Pakzad share a passionate kiss as they arrive at a screening of Venom on Tuesday (October 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor/director kept things cool in a metallic bomber jacket and jeans while his 25-year-old girlfriend showed off her slim figure in a black corset and trousers as they made their way through the back door of the theater.

James and Isabel have been going strong for almost a year now. They were first photographed together back in December 2017 in New York City.

The hot couple was recently spotted soaking up the sun on a romantic vacation in Greece last month!