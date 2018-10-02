Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 8:48 pm

James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Pack on the PDA in WeHo!

James Franco and girlfriend Isabel Pakzad share a passionate kiss as they arrive at a screening of Venom on Tuesday (October 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor/director kept things cool in a metallic bomber jacket and jeans while his 25-year-old girlfriend showed off her slim figure in a black corset and trousers as they made their way through the back door of the theater.

James and Isabel have been going strong for almost a year now. They were first photographed together back in December 2017 in New York City.

The hot couple was recently spotted soaking up the sun on a romantic vacation in Greece last month!
