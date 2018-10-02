Jenny Slate's Pot Smoking Led Her to Seeing A Hot Dentist

Jenny Slate stopped made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (October 1) and revealed she once feared she had “mouth rot” after eating too many potato chips.

The 36-year-old Venom star shared that she feels like she is now firmly in her “adulthood” and is trying to “pull back” from smoking marijuana “constantly” after she recently got so high that she didn’t realize she had cut her mouth while snacking on chips.

“I smoked the weed, I ate a bunch of potato chips, and I was putting them in really quickly because it was more than the munchies… and one went in the long way and I was like, ‘Owww!’ And then I passed out because I’m weak,” Jenny recalled. “I wake up the next morning, I’d forgotten about the chip accident. So, I was like, ‘I have mouth rot, that’s what this is.’ There was a wound, I couldn’t see it.”

Jenny then made an appointment at a new dental office and was introduced to her very handsome dentist: “Every dentist I remember from Massachusetts is like 90 years old, from my synagogue and has a hammer. And I get there and the door opens and I hear, ‘So I hear there is an emergency.’ And immediately I’m like, ‘He’s hot.’ I knew it. And my whole body was like, ‘Woah, there is a hot person and he just came into the room,’” Jenny said – Watch the full interview below!



