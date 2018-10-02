Jesse Lee Soffer & Torrey DeVitto Couple Up for SPiN Paddle Battle Event!

Cute new couple Jesse Lee Soffer and Torrey DeVitto pose for a photo while attending the Cast Paddle Battle at SPiN on Sunday (September 30) in Chicago, Ill.

Twelve cast members from the three Chicago-set shows – Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med – turned out to participate in an epic ping pong competition to benefit The 100 Club of Chicago.

Jesse is on Chicago PD and played with cast-mates Marina Squerciati, Tracy Spiridakos, and executive producer Eriq La Salle while Torrey is one of the stars of Chicago Med and she played with co-stars Nick Gehlfuss, Cesar Jamie, and Norma Kuhling.

Chicago Fire’s team, which consisted of Jesse Spencer, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, and Joe Minoso, won the team tournament.