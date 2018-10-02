Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Finally Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pose for a photo on the red carpet while arriving for the Louis Vuitton show held during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The stars have been together for two years and engaged for one year, but this is the first time they’ve walked a red carpet as a couple!

Joe and Sophie have attended several events together, though they’ve never posed as a couple until now.

There were so many other stars at the fashion show. See our full recap!