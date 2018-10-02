Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

John Krasinski & Noomi Rapace Film 'Jack Ryan' in London!

John Krasinski & Noomi Rapace Film 'Jack Ryan' in London!

John Krasinski leaps into action while filming his show Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Tuesday afternoon (October 2) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Noomi Rapace as they spent the afternoon filming a scene for the second season of their Amazon Video series.

The new Amazon series is a continuation of the hugely popular Jack Ryan movies, showing the terrorist-battling hero in his early years.

You can stream season one of Jack Ryan on Amazon Video now!
