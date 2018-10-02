Josh Dallas & Melissa Roxburgh Film 'Manifest' In New York City

Josh Dallas and his Manifest co-star Melissa Roxburgh wait on set to film a scene for the hit NBC show on Tuesday (October 2) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actor and 25-year-old actress were seen on Park Avenue in Manhattan that day to shoot some new scenes for the drama, which airs on Monday nights.

You definitely should catch up on the first two episodes if you haven’t watched yet. Josh live tweeted along with the episode last night and you can read them all here.