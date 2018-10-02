Justin Bieber Calls Hailey Baldwin His Wife While Visiting a Museum!

Justin Bieber is not helping to quell the rumors that he’s already married to fiancee Hailey Baldwin!

During a visit to the Stratford Perth Museum on Monday (October 1), the couple only added to the speculation after their visit.

“I [love] you forever – Hailey B,” Hailey wrote in a handwritten letter to her fiance at the museum.

“We were so pleased to have such a warm and special guest visit the museum yesterday (along with her very special husband 😊). @haileybaldwin @justinbieber #family #beliebers #stepstostardom #stratfordperthmuseum,” the museum captioned a picture of the letter, adding a comment: “Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife. Perhaps just a term of endearment? We loved their visit.”

The two reportedly wed in September, although Hailey later insisted they weren’t married yet.