Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 11:18 am

Justin Bieber Calls Hailey Baldwin His Wife While Visiting a Museum!

Justin Bieber Calls Hailey Baldwin His Wife While Visiting a Museum!

Justin Bieber is not helping to quell the rumors that he’s already married to fiancee Hailey Baldwin!

During a visit to the Stratford Perth Museum on Monday (October 1), the couple only added to the speculation after their visit.

“I [love] you forever – Hailey B,” Hailey wrote in a handwritten letter to her fiance at the museum.

“We were so pleased to have such a warm and special guest visit the museum yesterday (along with her very special husband 😊). @haileybaldwin @justinbieber #family #beliebers #stepstostardom #stratfordperthmuseum,” the museum captioned a picture of the letter, adding a comment: “Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife. Perhaps just a term of endearment? We loved their visit.”

The two reportedly wed in September, although Hailey later insisted they weren’t married yet.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • ЯR

    I think they are married. Hailey deleted her tweet again in which she said they are not married – and TMZ is also reporting today they did marry (without a prenup).