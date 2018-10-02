Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Legally Married (Report)

It’s been a big question mark as to if Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married last month or if they just obtained a marriage license.

Originally, People mag reported that they did, in fact, tie the knot on September 13 in New York City. Confusion came after Hailey tweeted that she wasn’t married yet.

Now, TMZ is confirming that they are legally married, and did so without a prenuptial agreement. There’s no word if they plan to sign a postnuptial agreement.

The couple reportedly had a preacher, Jeffrey Quinn, from Nyack College on hand at their ceremony. The witness was Justin‘s friend Josh Mehl.