Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 11:50 am

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Legally Married (Report)

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Legally Married (Report)

It’s been a big question mark as to if Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married last month or if they just obtained a marriage license.

Originally, People mag reported that they did, in fact, tie the knot on September 13 in New York City. Confusion came after Hailey tweeted that she wasn’t married yet.

Now, TMZ is confirming that they are legally married, and did so without a prenuptial agreement. There’s no word if they plan to sign a postnuptial agreement.

The couple reportedly had a preacher, Jeffrey Quinn, from Nyack College on hand at their ceremony. The witness was Justin‘s friend Josh Mehl.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Sotrue

    No prenup?

    Silly boy – clever girl.