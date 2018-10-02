Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 11:47 am

Kaia Gerber Walks in the Chanel Show During Paris Fashion Week!

Kaia Gerber Walks in the Chanel Show During Paris Fashion Week!

Kaia Gerber is a runway superstar!

The 17-year-old model worked the runway during the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 at The Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées on Tuesday (October 2) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

The Karl Lagerfeld-curated show, called “By The Sea,” was unique, in that the models walked barefoot across a sand-covered floor as opposed to showing off their shoes.

Kaia wore a white blouse with a collar, as well as a Chanel belt and cropped black pants.
Just Jared on Facebook
kaia gerber chanel october 2018 01
kaia gerber chanel october 2018 02
kaia gerber chanel october 2018 03
kaia gerber chanel october 2018 04
kaia gerber chanel october 2018 05
kaia gerber chanel october 2018 06
kaia gerber chanel october 2018 07

Photos: Getty Images, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Kaia Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop