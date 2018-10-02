Kaia Gerber Walks in the Chanel Show During Paris Fashion Week!

Kaia Gerber is a runway superstar!

The 17-year-old model worked the runway during the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 at The Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées on Tuesday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The Karl Lagerfeld-curated show, called “By The Sea,” was unique, in that the models walked barefoot across a sand-covered floor as opposed to showing off their shoes.

Kaia wore a white blouse with a collar, as well as a Chanel belt and cropped black pants.