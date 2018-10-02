Top Stories
Tue, 02 October 2018 at 8:00 am

Kaia Gerber Walks the Runway at Stella McCartney's Show

Kaia Gerber Walks the Runway at Stella McCartney's Show

Kaia Gerber wears a blue and white jumpsuit while walking the runway at Stella McCartney‘s show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 1) in Paris, France.

The 17-year-old model was also spotted at the Miu Miu showroom later in the day.

Kaia was just named the new face of YSL Beauté.

“To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, color and makeup,” Kaia said in a statement. “I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive while being so luxurious and cool!”
Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Fashion, Kaia Gerber

