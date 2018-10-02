Kate Middleton Returns From Materinty Leave in First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is officially back from her maternity leave!

The 36-year-old royal visited Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden on Tuesday (October 2) in London, England. The forest school is an activity center aimed to educate children and the community in environmental issues.

The Palace announced that Duchess Catherine would be returning from her maternity leave last week.

Prince Louis was born in April, and royal experts said that the Duchess would be given six months before making an official appearance. Duchess Catherine made previous appearances over the summer, but none in an official royal capacity.

FYI: The Duchess is wearing Zara jeans, Fjallraven coat, and Penelope Chilvers boots.