Katy Perry Performs an Epic Set at Hollywood Bowl Concert!

Katy Perry looks like a goddess on stage at the historic Hollywood Bowl during the L.A. Philharmonic’s 100th Anniversary Concert on Sunday night (September 30) in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old singer was the headlining act during the concert, which also featured performances from Herbie Hancock, Kali Uchis, and a surprise from legendary composer John Williams, who led the orchestra in the Star Wars theme music.

Katy performed three songs near the end of the night. She opened with a cover of Queen‘s “Bicycle Race” and then did her hits “Roar” and “Firework,” which included a spectacular firework show over the outdoor venue.