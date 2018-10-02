Top Stories
Tue, 02 October 2018 at 3:32 pm

Khloe Kardashian Looks Tan While Heading to the Studio in LA!

Khloe Kardashian Looks Tan While Heading to the Studio in LA!

Khloe Kardashian is looking sun-kissed!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was seen heading to the studio on Tuesday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe will address Tristan Thompson‘s cheating drama in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the episode, Khloe is going into labor as Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner open up with their thoughts.

“The things I can control I have to be able to control,” she says during the trailer. Watch it now!
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian

