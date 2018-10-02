Top Stories
Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 2 Spoilers!

Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner Finally Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Finally Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together!

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 10:57 pm

Kim Kardashian Reveals the One Thing She Would Change About Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian Reveals the One Thing She Would Change About Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian reveals the one thing that about husband Kanye West that totally drives her crazy!

While appearing on Ashley Graham‘s new podcast Pretty Big Deal, the 37-year-old reality star revealed that the 41-year-old rapper falling asleep everywhere really gets under her skin at times.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

“I would say Kanye is definitely a little bit narcoleptic. He falls asleep, like, everywhere,” Kim shared. “My first fashion dinner when he was introducing us to people, they hardly spoke English and we were in France and he falls asleep at the dinner table in a restaurant.”

As for what Kanye would change about Kim? Her cursing.

“He’d prefer me not to curse. I do curse a lot,” Kim continued. “He would probably like it if I sent him sexy pictures more often. Yeah, I gotta get with it.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop