Kim Kardashian Told North West She Could Wear One Of Her Famous Dresses to Her Prom
Kim Kardashian promised North West she could wear her gold Atelier Versace 2018 Met Gala gown to her senior prom!
“I have all my Met dresses in an archive and I have the Versace in my closet. And North actually went in and she’s always like, ‘Mom, can I have this when I’m big?’ She’s going through everything,” Kim told Ashley Graham on her brand new podcast Pretty Big Deal.
“And she said, ‘Mom, I just want that gold cross dress that you have.’ And I was like, ‘Do you wanna wear it to the prom? You can wear it to your [prom]. Whatever fits you. You better hope that you’re somewhere near my height,’” she continued.