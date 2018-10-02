Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 7:50 pm

Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Show Brought Out So Many Stars!

Louis Vuitton had one of the most star-studded fashion shows during Paris Fashion Week and we have all the photos for you to see right here!

Among the celebs attending the event were Oscar-winning actresses Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander, who sat together in the front row. The show took place on Tuesday night (October 2) at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

Recent Emmy winner Thandie Newton sat alongside fellow British actor Luke Evans. More celebs included engaged couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who made their first official appearance as a couple on the red carpet.

Justin Theroux, Laura Harrier, Shailene Woodley, Amandla Stenberg, Paul Bettany, Nina Dobrev, Shay Mitchell, and more stars stepped out for the show. Many of the celebs greeted designer Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Click through the slideshow to see all the celebs at the show…

Photos: Louis Vuitton
