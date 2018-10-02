Matt Dillon & Girlfriend Roberta Mastromichele Couple Up at 'House that Jack Built' Paris Premiere!

Matt Dillon keeps it cool and casual while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film The House That Jack Built held at UGC Cine Cite Les Halles Cinema on Tuesday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The 54-year-old actor was joined at the event by his girlfriend Roberta Mastromichele.

The House That Jack Built stars Matt as the eponymous serial killer. Von Trier‘s script follows Jack’s development as a murderer, following him through five important killings and providing glimpses into his troubling coming-of-age experience.

The film drew controversy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival due to the violence in the film, causing several people to walk out.