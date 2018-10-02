Top Stories
Tue, 02 October 2018 at 12:44 pm

Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs & Damon Wayans Jr. Celebrate 'Neighborhood' & 'Happy Together' Premiere!

Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs & Damon Wayans Jr. Celebrate 'Neighborhood' & 'Happy Together' Premiere!

Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs happily strike a pose together while hitting the carpet at the CBS Social Happy Hour Viewing Party for The Neighborhood & Happy Together held at Estrella on Monday (October 1) in West Hollywood.

The 38-year-old actor and Beth, 32, were joined at the event by their The Neighborhood co-stars Hank Greenspan, Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears.

Also in attendance were the the stars of Happy Together: Damon Wayans Jr., Stephnie Weir, Felix Mallard, Chris Parnell and Austin Earl.

Make sure to catch the new CBS comedies The Neighborhood and Happy Together every Monday, starting at 8pm ET!
Credit: Rich Fury; Photos: Getty
