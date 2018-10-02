Top Stories
Tue, 02 October 2018 at 2:04 pm

Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman Perform Reading From Their Joint Book On 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman Perform Reading From Their Joint Book On 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (October 1) to talk all about their first co-written book, “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History“!

The 59-year-old Will & Grace star and Nick, 48, explained the book is comprised of real conversations and gives a humorous glimpse into the pair’s 15-year marriage.

Megan and Nick then treated the audience to a live reading from the book’s introduction, which includes some warnings: “If you are wearing a hat, go ahead and remove it because it’s guaranteed to fly off by chapter three,” Nick warned – Watch below!


Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Read an Excerpt from The Greatest Love Story Ever Told

Click inside to watch the rest of Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman’s appearance…


Megan Mullally Cheers on Nick Offerman’s Dance Troupe Moves
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
