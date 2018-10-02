Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman Perform Reading From Their Joint Book On 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (October 1) to talk all about their first co-written book, “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History“!

The 59-year-old Will & Grace star and Nick, 48, explained the book is comprised of real conversations and gives a humorous glimpse into the pair’s 15-year marriage.

Megan and Nick then treated the audience to a live reading from the book’s introduction, which includes some warnings: “If you are wearing a hat, go ahead and remove it because it’s guaranteed to fly off by chapter three,” Nick warned – Watch below!



Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Read an Excerpt from The Greatest Love Story Ever Told

Megan Mullally Cheers on Nick Offerman’s Dance Troupe Moves