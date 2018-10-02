Melissa Benoist Is All Smiles at 'Terms of Endearment' Charity Reading in LA!

Melissa Benoist is raising money for a great cause!

The 29-year-old Supergirl actress was among the many celebs who participated in the one-night-only reading of Terms of Endearment Presented By Berlanti Productions & Jessica Queller at the Geffen Playhouse on Monday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Stand Up To Cancer and Geffen Playhouse’s New Play Development Program.

The cast of the reading included Kate Burton, Calista Flockhart, Willie Garson, Alfred Molina, Kumail Nanjiani, Italia Ricci, Chris Wood and Constance Wu.

Attendees included Harrison Ford, Rebel Wilson and Odette Annable.