Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 2:46 pm

Melissa Benoist Is All Smiles at 'Terms of Endearment' Charity Reading in LA!

Melissa Benoist Is All Smiles at 'Terms of Endearment' Charity Reading in LA!

Melissa Benoist is raising money for a great cause!

The 29-year-old Supergirl actress was among the many celebs who participated in the one-night-only reading of Terms of Endearment Presented By Berlanti Productions & Jessica Queller at the Geffen Playhouse on Monday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Benoist

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Stand Up To Cancer and Geffen Playhouse’s New Play Development Program.

The cast of the reading included Kate Burton, Calista Flockhart, Willie Garson, Alfred Molina, Kumail Nanjiani, Italia Ricci, Chris Wood and Constance Wu.

Attendees included Harrison Ford, Rebel Wilson and Odette Annable.

Just Jared on Facebook
terms of endearment reading october 2018 01
terms of endearment reading october 2018 02
terms of endearment reading october 2018 03
terms of endearment reading october 2018 04
terms of endearment reading october 2018 05
terms of endearment reading october 2018 06
terms of endearment reading october 2018 07
terms of endearment reading october 2018 08
terms of endearment reading october 2018 09
terms of endearment reading october 2018 10

Photos: Geffen Playhouse / Stand Up To Cancer
Posted to: Alfred Molina, Calista Flockhart, Chris Wood, Constance Wu, Italia Ricci, Kate Burton, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa Benoist, Willie Garson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop