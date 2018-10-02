Mia Goth, Pharrell Williams & More Step Out for Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Show!
Mia Goth keeps it chic and sophisticated while striking a pose at the Chanel show at Le Grand Palais as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear on Tuesday (October 2) in Paris, France.
The 24-year-old actress was joined at the event by Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, Pamela Anderson, Vanessa Paradis, Jorja Smith, Sylvia Hoeks, Poppy Delevingne, Coco Konig and designer Karl Lagerfeld himself.
Over the weekend, Mia joined her co-stars Tilda Swinton and Chloe Moretz at AnOther Magazine and Prada‘s private screening and party for their film Suspiria.