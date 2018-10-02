Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 8:06 pm

Michelle Williams to Play Late Astronaut Christa McAuliffe in 'The Challenger'

Michelle Williams will be playing the late teacher-turned-astronaut Christa McAuliffe in the upcoming movie The Challenger.

The film, directed by Martin Zandvliet, will be a biopic of sorts that follows the astronauts who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion on January 28, 1986.

McAuliffe was selected to be one of the seven crew members as part of NASA’s Teacher in Space Project. She was posthumously honored with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.

Michelle, who can be seen in this weekend’s new movie Venom, will begin production on the movie in spring 2019, according to THR.

