Michelle Williams to Play Late Astronaut Christa McAuliffe in 'The Challenger'

Michelle Williams will be playing the late teacher-turned-astronaut Christa McAuliffe in the upcoming movie The Challenger.

The film, directed by Martin Zandvliet, will be a biopic of sorts that follows the astronauts who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion on January 28, 1986.

McAuliffe was selected to be one of the seven crew members as part of NASA’s Teacher in Space Project. She was posthumously honored with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.

Michelle, who can be seen in this weekend’s new movie Venom, will begin production on the movie in spring 2019, according to THR.