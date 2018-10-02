Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 11:24 am

Cybersecurity firm McAfee has released a study about the most “dangerous” celebrities to search for on the Internet.

The study was conducted to see which celebrity names, when searched, produced the most website results that carried viruses or malware.

It’s important to make sure you click around on the Internet wisely and safely when searching various celebrity names, the cybersecurity firm warned in the study.

The list includes television stars, movie stars, reality stars, talk show hosts, and more.

Click through the slideshow to see the 10 most dangerous celebrities to search online…
Photos: Getty
