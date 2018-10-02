NCT 127, Apple Music's New 'Up Next' Act, to Debut English Track on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

NCT 127 are gaining global momentum!

The K-Pop boy band has been named Apple Music’s latest Up Next act, making them the first Korean pop act to receive the honor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of NCT 127

The group is also set to do promo in the U.S. throughout the week of the release of their upcoming album NCT #127 Regular-Irregular on October 12. The boys will debut their all-English track, “Regular,” with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 8.

The Up Next artist showcase is geared towards identifying and elevating rising global talent.

“We are so excited and proud to be Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artist this month (October),” said group member Johnny. “We’ve seen how instrumental this partnership has been, and we can’t wait to share our music with more people!”

NCT 127 will also be celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary at Mickey’s 90th Spectacular on Sunday, November 4 on ABC.