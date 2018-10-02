Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 1:44 pm

NCT 127, Apple Music's New 'Up Next' Act, to Debut English Track on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

NCT 127, Apple Music's New 'Up Next' Act, to Debut English Track on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

NCT 127 are gaining global momentum!

The K-Pop boy band has been named Apple Music’s latest Up Next act, making them the first Korean pop act to receive the honor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of NCT 127

The group is also set to do promo in the U.S. throughout the week of the release of their upcoming album NCT #127 Regular-Irregular on October 12. The boys will debut their all-English track, “Regular,” with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 8.

The Up Next artist showcase is geared towards identifying and elevating rising global talent.

“We are so excited and proud to be Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artist this month (October),” said group member Johnny. “We’ve seen how instrumental this partnership has been, and we can’t wait to share our music with more people!”

NCT 127 will also be celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary at Mickey’s 90th Spectacular on Sunday, November 4 on ABC.
Just Jared on Facebook
nct 127 apple music

Photos: Apple Music
Posted to: NCT 127

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop