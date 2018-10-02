Nicole Richie Celebrates 'Huggies' Charitable Milestone With Baby2Baby

Nicole Richie stepped out to celebrate Huggies’ donation of 3 million diapers to families in need!

The 37-year-old designer and Baby2Baby ambassador helped host the Baby2Baby Playdate on Monday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

She was also joined at the event by Baby2Baby co-presidents Jordana Brewster, Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof.

Huggies’ massive donation went directly to families who are part of Baby2Baby’s charitable programs.

The event also hosted 30 low-income children who were treated to games, activities, a big lunch and went home with a gift bag full of clothing, hygiene items, toys, books and more!

Check out photos from the event below…

