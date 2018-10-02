Nina Dobrev Puts on a Chic Display During Paris Fashion Week!

Nina Dobrev is looking so fashionable!

The 29-year-old Vampire Diaries actress was spotted out and about after leaving the Ritz hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 1) in Paris, France.

One day later (October 2), Nina was spotted heading out and taking a stroll on Place Vendome.

“There’s no Eiffel Tower emoji. @Apple, consider this my formal complaint…” Nina captioned a photo of herself in Paris on her Instagram.

She also showed off a bundle of fashionable items sent to her by Nicolas Ghesquière.