Nina Dobrev Puts on a Chic Display During Paris Fashion Week!
Nina Dobrev is looking so fashionable!
The 29-year-old Vampire Diaries actress was spotted out and about after leaving the Ritz hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 1) in Paris, France.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev
One day later (October 2), Nina was spotted heading out and taking a stroll on Place Vendome.
“There’s no Eiffel Tower emoji. @Apple, consider this my formal complaint…” Nina captioned a photo of herself in Paris on her Instagram.
She also showed off a bundle of fashionable items sent to her by Nicolas Ghesquière.