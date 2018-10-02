Olivia Wilde & Maria Menounos Buddy Up at Good Day New York!

Olivia Wilde happily strikes a pose with Maria Menounos backstage at Fox 5′s Good Day New York on Tuesday morning (October 2) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress is in town for the day to promote her latest film Life Itself and talk about directing for the first time on Booksmart.

The day before, Olivia was spotted running into Elle Fanning at JFK Airport with her fiance Jason Sudeikis.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Kate Spade New York dress and shoes.