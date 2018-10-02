Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 2:29 pm

Olivia Wilde & Maria Menounos Buddy Up at Good Day New York!

Olivia Wilde & Maria Menounos Buddy Up at Good Day New York!

Olivia Wilde happily strikes a pose with Maria Menounos backstage at Fox 5′s Good Day New York on Tuesday morning (October 2) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress is in town for the day to promote her latest film Life Itself and talk about directing for the first time on Booksmart.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

The day before, Olivia was spotted running into Elle Fanning at JFK Airport with her fiance Jason Sudeikis.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Kate Spade New York dress and shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde maria menounos buddy up at good day new york 01
olivia wilde maria menounos buddy up at good day new york 02
olivia wilde maria menounos buddy up at good day new york 03
olivia wilde maria menounos buddy up at good day new york 04
olivia wilde maria menounos buddy up at good day new york 05
olivia wilde maria menounos buddy up at good day new york 06
olivia wilde maria menounos buddy up at good day new york 07

Credit: Michael Simon; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Maria Menounos, Olivia Wilde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop