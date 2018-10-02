Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Head Out Together After Lunch!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are looking so happy together!

The 30-year-old Younger star and the 31-year-old Winnetka Bowling League music star were seen leaving lunch together on Tuesday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

One night before (October 1), Hilary attended Matthew‘s show. “Him❤️. him put on a good show last night😍 @winnetkabowlingleague,” she wrote on her Instagram.

The two are expecting a baby girl together any day now. They also have a name picked out – see what Hilary said!