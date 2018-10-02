Top Stories
Tue, 02 October 2018 at 4:20 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Head Out Together After Lunch!

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Head Out Together After Lunch!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are looking so happy together!

The 30-year-old Younger star and the 31-year-old Winnetka Bowling League music star were seen leaving lunch together on Tuesday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

One night before (October 1), Hilary attended Matthew‘s show. “Him❤️. him put on a good show last night😍 @winnetkabowlingleague,” she wrote on her Instagram.

The two are expecting a baby girl together any day now. They also have a name picked out – see what Hilary said!
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 01
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 02
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 03
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 04
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 05
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 06
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 07
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 08
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 09
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 10
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 11
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 12
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 13
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 14
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 15
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 16
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 17
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 18
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 19
hilary duff matthew koma october 2018 20

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Pregnant Celebrities

