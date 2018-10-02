Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

Top Stories
Tue, 02 October 2018 at 10:38 pm

Troian Bellisario exits a store with her husband Patrick J. Adams while running errands on Monday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old pregnant Pretty Little Liars actress and the 37-year-old Suits actor were spotted picking up a bag of charcoal from McCall’s Meat and Fish Co.

Troian put her growing baby bump on display in a white tee.

The married couple, who tied the knot in 2016, are expecting their first child together. While they have not commented on the pregnancy, the news was revealed back in August.
Photos: BackGrid USA
