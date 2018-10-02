Rachel Brosnahan & Jon Hamm Support the UK Premiere of 'The Romanoffs'

Rachel Brosnahan and Jon Hamm walk the red carpet at UK premiere of the Amazon Prime Video series The Romanoffs on Tuesday (October 2) in London, England.

Rachel was joined at the event by her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, and Michael Zegen.

Jon was at the event to support his Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, who created The Romanoffs. The new series is a contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

Hugh Skinner, Ines Melab, and Marthe Keller, who all appear in episodes of the series, attended the premiere.

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Rodarte dress.