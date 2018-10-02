Rami Malek Screens 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for Boston Audience

Rami Malek hits the red carpet at a screening of his new movie Bohemian Rhapsody on Monday night (October 1) at AMC Boston Common in Boston, Mass.

The 37-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello.

Rami takes on the role of Freddie Mercury while Gwilym plays Brian May and Joseph portrays John Deacon, three members of the legendary band Queen.

The movie will be hitting theaters on November 2. We can’t wait to see it!

