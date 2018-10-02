Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Wears Shorts to 'High Life' Screening in NYC!

Robert Pattinson Wears Shorts to 'High Life' Screening in NYC!

Robert Pattinson rocks a bold fashion choice during his latest red carpet appearance!

The 32-year-old actor wore a black blazer, shorts, and knee-high socks at a screening for his new movie High Life on Tuesday night (October 2) at the Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

Rob was joined at the event by the movie’s director Claire Denis as they attended the screening at the 2018 New York Film Festival.

FYI: Rob is wearing a Dior Homme outfit.

