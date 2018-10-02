Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018

Sofia Richie Soaks Up the Sun With Friends at a Pool Party in Malibu!

Sofia Richie is having some fun in the sun!

The 20-year-old model was spotted enjoying a fun day with friends on Saturday (September 29) in Malibu, Calif.

Sofia wore a black one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed the pool party.

Last month, Sofia enjoyed several shows during New York Fashion Week: looked stunning at the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 Runway Show held at Pier 17 in New York City. She also attended the Oscar de la Renta show as well as 3.1 Phillip Lim‘s fashion show.
Photos: BACKGRID
