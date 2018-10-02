Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Duchess Kate Middleton Returns From Materinty Leave in First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth!

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018

Tiffani Thiessen Almost Played Rachel on 'Friends'

Tiffani Thiessen Almost Played Rachel on 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston rose to stardom for her role as Rachel on Friends…but another actress just revealed that she screen tested for the role as well!

Tiffani Thiessen, well known for her work on Saved By the Bell, revealed that she was up for the role in a new interview.

“Did you know I tested for Friends, for Jennifer Aniston?” Tiffany said on Nikki Glaser‘s SiriusXM show. “I was just a little too young. I was a little too young to the pairing of the rest of them.”

Listen to the interview below!
