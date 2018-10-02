Tiffani Thiessen Almost Played Rachel on 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston rose to stardom for her role as Rachel on Friends…but another actress just revealed that she screen tested for the role as well!

Tiffani Thiessen, well known for her work on Saved By the Bell, revealed that she was up for the role in a new interview.

“Did you know I tested for Friends, for Jennifer Aniston?” Tiffany said on Nikki Glaser‘s SiriusXM show. “I was just a little too young. I was a little too young to the pairing of the rest of them.”

Listen to the interview below!