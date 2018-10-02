Top Stories
Tue, 02 October 2018 at 12:01 am

Tom Hardy Joins 'Venom' Co-Stars at L.A. Premiere!

Tom Hardy Joins 'Venom' Co-Stars at L.A. Premiere!

Tom Hardy poses for a photo with co-star Michelle Williams at the premiere of their movie Venom on Monday (October 1) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

More stars from the movie at the premiere included Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, Reid Scott, Ron Cephas Jones, Scott Haze, and Sope Aluko, among others.

Venom, a spin-off of the Spider-Man franchise, will hit theaters on Friday!

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Jenny is wearing an Altuzarra dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and jewelry by Borgioni, Le Vian, Kallati, and Djula. Sope is wearing a Kathy Anthony gown, Via Spiga shoes, an Emm Kuo clutch, and Swarovski jewels.

25+ pictures inside from the Venom premiere…

