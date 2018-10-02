Top Stories
Tue, 02 October 2018 at 2:07 am

Tyrese Gibson & Wife Samantha Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Tyrese Gibson & Wife Samantha Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha just welcomed a new addition!

The cute couple shared that their baby girl Soraya Lee was born on Monday (October 1).

Tyrese took to his Instagram to pen a sweet message dedicated to his daughter.

“Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here…… 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever……. #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman….. Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor…. #Amen,” Tyrese wrote.

Tyrese is already dad to 11-year-old Shayla from a previous marriage.

Congratulations to Tyrese and Samantha!
Photos: Getty
