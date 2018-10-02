Viral Video Twins Mila & Emma Stauffer Host Pumpkin Patch Event!

Mila and Emma Stauffer look like they’re having a blast at the VIP launch party for their Pumpkin Patch at Platform on Sunday (October 30) in Culver City, Calif.

You know the adorable three-year-old twins from their viral videos on social media. The family has over four million followers on Instagram and their videos have been seen hundreds of millions of times.

Some of the guests at the event included Jaime King and her kids, Fifty Shades‘ Brant Daugherty and his fiancee Kim Hidalgo, Real Housewives‘ Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, Boardwalk Empire‘s Jack Huston and wife Shannan Click, and more.

Mila and Emma‘s Halloween Pumpkin Patch at Platform is open every day until Halloween!