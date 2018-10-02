Top Stories
Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 2 Spoilers!

Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner Finally Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together!

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 11:16 pm

Where is Fan Bingbing? Chinese Gov't Provides Update, Actress Faces Massive Fine

Fan Bingbing has been missing from the public eye for over three months and the Chinese government has provided an update on the case.

There have been rumors that the 37-year-old actress (who had a birthday two weeks ago) is in prison, though no official updates have yet been made on her whereabouts.

The Chinese government has confirmed through a report in the state-run media outlet Xinhua that Bingbing is facing a $70 million government fine, according to THR.

There has been speculation that Bingbing‘s disappearance is linked to a tax evasion scandal. An article on a state-run media outlet had said last month that she was brought “under control and about to receive legal judgment,” but the article was deleted.

Bingbing is best known to American audiences for her role in the X-Men franchise and she was set to begin work on the upcoming movie 355 alongside Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Penelope Cruz.
