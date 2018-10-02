Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 10:03 pm

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 2 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains results from the elimination on Dancing With the Stars!

Another contestant was just sent home on Dancing With the Stars following two more nights of competition this week.

All 12 dancers on the show this week performed on both Monday and Tuesday night. The scores from both dances were combined with the audience votes from Monday night to determine which contestant would be eliminated.

Can’t remember who was sent home first during last week’s show? Click here for our previous post.

Click inside to find out who went home…

The contestant who went home was…

Danelle Umstead

Danelle Umstead, an American alpine skier and Paralympian, is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop