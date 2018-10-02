Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 2 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains results from the elimination on Dancing With the Stars!

Another contestant was just sent home on Dancing With the Stars following two more nights of competition this week.

All 12 dancers on the show this week performed on both Monday and Tuesday night. The scores from both dances were combined with the audience votes from Monday night to determine which contestant would be eliminated.





Danelle Umstead

Danelle Umstead, an American alpine skier and Paralympian, is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.