Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 4:51 pm

Willem Dafoe Opens Up About Playing Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man'!

Willem Dafoe is on the cover of the Fall/Winter 2018 issue of Esquire’s Big Black Book, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the Aquaman actor had to say…

On NYC, where he has lived since 1977: “I love this city, but it’s only because it’s a place of entry and an international city that it still has any culture at all, because what really rules? You go down the West Side Highway and you see those buildings going up, and it’s like, who’s gonna live in these? What do they cost? What’s going on? New York is dear to me but it’s changed so much. For me, it’s a city of memories and ghosts.”

On taking on the role of the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: “I remember friends were like, ‘Really? A comic book?’ When you look back on that, it’s pretty funny. They’re getting bigger, bigger, bigger.”

On franchise filmmaking: “It’s really scary. We aren’t that far from an age where there’s ten people sitting around a room deciding what people want. Because they have the numbers.”

On whether he has been tempted to make TV shows: “Not at all.”

For more from Willem, visit Esquire.com.
Credit: Marc Hom; Photos: Esquire
